Huevos Rotos Con Tocino

We refer to this dish as "broken eggs" because the eggs are mixed up amongst two of the best things in life, pork belly and cheese. It's one of those dishes that is just as good for dinner as it is for breakfast and brunch (especially when you might have had a couple cocktails the night before!)

Cook Time:

Prep Time:

Total Time:20 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 pound of potatoes

1 Green pepper

2 ounce of tetilla cheese (or something similar)

2 ounce of pork belly

8 Eggs

Preparation:

Cut the pork belly into 1 inch cubes and roasted until tender.

Cut the potato in sticks, fry and set aside then Julienne the green peppers and add to the fryer until tender.

Cut cheese into small cubes.

In a separate pan fry eggs just before you are ready to assemble.

In a bowl mix together fries, green peppers, cheese and fried eggs. Mix to “break” up the eggs and place in a serving dish.

Finish by topping with the roasted pork belly.