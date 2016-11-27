How to score free cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Today, Aug. 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

What better way to unleash your inner Cookie Monster than with free chewy, crunchy, chocolate-ly sweet treats?

Several bakeries and eateries around the country will be honoring the food holiday with free or deeply discounted cookies, so grab a few for you and a friend—or just pick up a baker’s dozen to enjoy alone.

--1800Baskets: Use code SNACKS20 to save 20 percent on snack gift baskets until Sept. 30.

--BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Use this coupon to get a free Pizookie with any $9.95 food purchase until Aug. 31.

--DoubleTree by Hilton: Walk into any DoubleTree hotel — with or without a reservation — and at the train stations in NYC and Chicago on Aug. 4 to receive a free chocolate chip cookie as part of their “Nice Travels” movement.

--Eleni’s New York: Enjoy free shipping on orders more than $50 with code SHIPFREE until Dec. 2050.

--Great American Cookies: Buy one regular cookie, get the second free when you register to receive email updates.

--Mrs. Fields: Use code MW15 to save 15 percent off your order until Dec. 31.

--My M&M’s: Save 10 percent on orders greater than $50 with code MYSAVINGS10 until Dec. 31 .

--Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip:Nestle Toll House Café by Chip is offering a free chocolate chip cookie with any purchase on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

--Steak ‘n Shake: Present this coupon to save $1 off a regular-sized classic milkshake until Sept. 18.

--Tate’s Bake Shop: Enter code TATESTREATS at checkout to take 20 percent off any order until Jan. 2017.

And if you’ve got some time on your hands—and you’re looking to up your kitchen game—try your hand at one of these delectable recipes featuring unique takes on America’s favorite cookie.

1. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

This Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie from Bakerita is a peanut butter lover’s dream. The peanut butter cookie stays soft in the center while the edges get super crispy. And a final layer of peanut butter takes this skillet cookie over the top.

Recipe: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

2. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles

Think eating cookie dough is better than the actual baked cookies? Then these Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles from The Kitchen Is My Playground are for you! Mix up your shaping technique and enjoy this soft, fudgy bites.

Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles

3. Soft and Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies with Truvia

You don't have to break your diet to enjoy a chocolate chip cookie nowadays. These cookies are made with the Truvia Brown Sugar Blend so they have less sugar than a traditional chocolate chip cookie recipe but are still just as sweet and satisfying.

Recipe: Soft and Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies with Truvia

4. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Stuffed Cupcake

Cupcakes and cookie dough together? Count us in. Cupcakes have moved beyond a childhood classic to reclaim their rightful place as treats for all ages. For dessert connoisseurs who may think cupcakes are just buttercream and sprinkles, this decadent recipe change your mind.

Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Stuffed Cupcake

5. Banana Chocolate Chip Zucchini Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies get a healthful and delicious twist when bananas and zucchini are added in. It's also a good way to trick your kids (and yourself) into eating vegetables. Sure it's got chocolate but this still counts right?

Recipe: Banana Chocolate Chip Zucchini Cookies

6. Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookies

These Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookies from Bakerita are soft and chewy cookies full of freeze dried strawberries and chocolate chunks, dipped and drizzled with dark chocolate.

Recipe: Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookies

7. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge

Sweet, silky, no-bake, and overflowing with sprinkles-- need we say more? This fudge recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction doesn’t just have cookie dough chunks in it. The cookie dough is swirled throughout the whole batch, ensuring you get that serious cookie flavor in every last bite.

Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge