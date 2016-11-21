How to make outside-the-box hot dogs

The hot dog is the ultimate all-American treat. We enjoy them at sporting events, picnics, and family barbecues. About 20 billion hot dogs are consumed in the U.S. every year-- half of those on Memorial Day weekend alone.

No hot dog is complete without a topping or three. While some of the most popular toppings include ketchup, mustard, and relish, a lot of people are taking this summertime staple to whole new level.

Cities like Chicago have their own hot dog recipes with tomato, a kosher pickle, onion, mustard, neon relish, on a steamed poppy seed bun. Then there are the extreme variety, which include shaved truffles and foie gras. The list of what you can do with a hot dog is endless.

This Memorial Day weekend we challenge you to think outside the box and try one of these gourmet hot dog recipes. They may not include truffles, but these aren’t your average hot dogs.

1. Hot Dog with Guacamole

This hot dog recipe is simple enough for any night of the week, but won’t skimp on flavor. You can’t go wrong with creamy guacamole on your hot dog.

2. The Colombian Style Hot Dog

Who said you can't add a South American twist on an American classic. This Colombian style hot dog is sure to send your taste buds into overdrive. It’s spicy, sweet, creamy, and crunchy: The ultimate food combination.

3. Bacon Wrapped Sonorant Hot Dogs

Everything tastes better when you had use bacon. This smoky bacon treat comes topped with cilantro, avocado, and Mexican crema. Sinful, yet so good.

4. The Lobster Hot Dog

Since we are going with unique hot dog ideas why not skip the hot dog all together? Replace it with plump and sweet lobster meat for a true summertime treat.

5. Southwest Green Chile Cheese Dogs

Two different kinds of mildly spicy chilies top this perfectly cheesy hot dog. It's hard to eat an ordinary dog after trying one of these.