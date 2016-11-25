How to make a better meatball for National Meatball Day

Meatballs might be one of America’s favorite comfort foods but do you know how make one well?

Celebrate National Meatball Day by whipping up one of these delicious dishes. A versatile snack or all out meal, meatballs can be easily adapted to a variety of tastes and mix well with many global flavors.

So whether you like them over pasta, in a sub, or just plain—these recipes will take your meatball game to the next level.

1. Bobby Flay's Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs, how to make them and who makes them better, are always a highly contested food. Flay might not have won this Throwdown challenge, but his recipe won us over. Simple and delicious, it's great for kids and adults — and adults who want to feel like kids again.

Recipe: Bobby Flay's Spaghetti and Meatballs

2. Lamb Meatballs in Mushroom Sauce

"Perfectly portioned lamballs, or lamb meatballs, smothered and creamy mushroom sauce make a beautiful appetizer," says Sharon Bishop of Paleo Fondue. "I love the rich taste of lamb and these meatballs are paired with compatible vegetables, spices, and mushrooms for an earthy yet dreamy dish."

Recipe: Lamb Meatballs in Mushroom Sauce

3. Baked Cocktail Meatballs

The secret is in the spices! These baked appetizer meatballs are packed with flavor. They are so juicy and good, you won’t miss the deep frying – and there’s also no need to simmer them in sauce.

Recipe: Baked Cocktail Meatballs

4. Slow Simmered Spanish Meatballs with Green Olives

"This recipe is inspired from my mother's meatball stew with green olives that I grew up eating," says Chef Annie Sibonney. "The combination of the rich, briny green olives cooked with slow simmered beef, tomatoes and aromatic spices is true comfort to me."

Recipe: Slow Simmered Spanish Meatballs with Green Olives

5. Frankie's Classic Meatballs

Frankie's Spuntino, the Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, New York--run by Frank Falcinelli and Frank Castronovo-- is a popular favorite, especially for their tennis ball-sized meat balls.

Recipe: Frankie's Classic Meatballs

Check out even more tips for making a better meatball.