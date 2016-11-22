How much will Thanksgiving Day staples cost you this year?

It’s almost Turkey Day, and according to the USDA Americans are expected to shell out over $2.3 billion on their Thanksgiving feasts.

But with prices of some foods spiking, will this holiday season bust both stomach and wallet?

From apples to turkey, we’ve rounded up a list of the top Thanksgiving staples and estimated what you can expect to spend at your local grocery store this year.

1. Turkey

With increasing turkey feed prices this year, expect to shell out a bit more for your bird. The USDA estimates that shoppers will pay between $1.12 and $1.16 per pound this year compared with $1.05 per pound last year. Fresh fowl will cost more than frozen and prices will vary at retailers across the country.

2. Cranberries

After a bumper cranberry crop this year, farmers are flooding store shelves with plentiful packages of the tart little berries. The hearty fruit may even be cheaper in some parts of the country. Last year, berry prices dropped to 32 cents a pound from 48 cents in 2012, according to CapitalPress.

3. Butter

The holidays would be a lot less jolly without butter. The price for the spread, de-glazer and all-around flavor enhancer sky-rocketed in September of this year to almost $5 a pound in some stores. But now prices are leveling off, with Dairy Reporter estimating butter going for about $2.53 per pound.

4. Pork

After the price of bacon soared this summer due to a virus that killed millions of pigs, it looked like a Turkey Day without the bacon stuffing. Prices have now stabilized, and overall pork product prices are falling. Bacon is still pricier than other cuts of pork so you might want to consider adding sausage to that stuffing.

5. Potatoes

Whether you like classic mashed white potatoes or sweet potato casserole, expect to pay about the same as last year.

6. Prepping the meal

Even if your whole feast comes under budget, you still may end up spending more on your electricity and gas needed to cook. According to Corinne Alexander, an agricultural economist who tracks trends in food prices, energy and natural gas prices are about 6 percent higher than this time last year. Electricity is up about 3 percent. The silver lining? Road tripping to grandma's will be cheaper because gasoline prices are low at this time.