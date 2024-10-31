Halloween leftovers? Candy Bark recipe is chef's solution to use up sweets

After the kids' successful night of trick-or-treating, parents can be left with hauls of Halloween candy – and questions about what to do with all of it.

While most children – and perhaps parents and grandparents, too – have already eaten their favorites, there's bound to be leftovers.

Fernando Desa, executive chef of Goya Foods, shared with Fox News Digital his recipe for "Halloween Candy Bark." It's an easy way to use up a lot of candy quickly, he said, without having to store it in the freezer for who knows how long.

NOT JUST FOR KIDS: NFL PLAYERS LOVE A SURPRISING CHILDHOOD SNACK FOR ‘FANS OF ALL AGES’

The customizable recipe can accommodate virtually any kind of Halloween candy – and it combines salty and sweet flavors.

"Creating Halloween Candy Bark with leftover candy is a fun, delicious and budget-friendly way to spark creativity in the kitchen with your kids," Desa told Fox News Digital. "It's a fantastic opportunity to repurpose uneaten candy while saving some money."

The "incredibly simple" cooking process is "a great activity for getting your kids involved and excited about cooking," he added.

'Halloween Candy Bark' recipe by Fernando Desa

Ingredients

1 cup salted butter

1 cup Goya Turbinado Cane Sugar (or any brand of cane sugar)

Goya saltine crackers, salted (or any brand saltine crackers)

HALLOWEEN CANDY OVERLOAD: 5 WAYS TO KEEP KIDS FROM OVERINDULGING

12-ounce bag semisweet mini chocolate chip morsels

Leftover Halloween candy, chopped up if desired

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a 9x13 cookie sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

2. Place saltine crackers side-by-side until the baking sheet is filled. Set aside.

3. In a large saucepan, melt 1 cup of butter and 1 cup of Goya Cane Sugar on medium-high heat. Bring the mixture to a boil for about 3 minutes while stirring to create a toffee.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

4. After the toffee has boiled for about 3 minutes, evenly pour it onto the saltine crackers. Take a spatula and spread the caramel toffee evenly onto the crackers. Do this quickly because the toffee will start to harden.

5. Place the cookie sheet into the oven for about 5 minutes or until the toffee starts to boil.

6. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and evenly distribute 12 ounces of semisweet chocolate morsels onto the boiling caramel. Put the baking sheet back into the oven and let cook, just long enough for the chocolate to melt, about 3 minutes. Spread the melted chocolate evenly over the toffee.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

7. Sprinkle leftover Halloween candy on top and place in the refrigerator for 2 hours to chill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

8. Once it has completely cooled and is cold, remove the baking sheet from the refrigerator and break the bark into bite-sized pieces.