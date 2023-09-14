Halloween candy seek-and-find: Can you spot the hidden spider and single candy corn?

A graphic artist is testing people's attention to detail with a Halloween-inspired seek-and-find brain teaser that is filled with both tricks and treats.

Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, shared the visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, which shows an assortment of different candies in various wrappers.

A spooky and smiley Jack-o'-lantern is also featured in the top left corner of the puzzle.

Hidden among the candy display is a spooky spider and a singular candy corn kernel.

Dudás originally posted his spider-and-candy puzzle on his website on Oct. 28, 2021, and shared it on his Facebook page the day before Halloween, where many social media users claimed they found the brain teaser to be challenging.

"My spidey-sense is pretty darn strong — I found it in mere seconds," one Facebook user wrote.

"Took three rounds of a very enlarged pic to find that friggin spider!!" one person added.

"Yes, made it! I had to google how a candy corn looks like. This was tougher than usual," another Facebook user admitted.

"Found the candy corn right away. Then, someone must have eaten it ‘cause I couldn’t find it again! Still looking for that [spider]," another user commented.

The Halloween-themed brain teaser has generated roughly 3,000 reactions on Facebook and Instagram.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

His seek-and-find artwork has also been featured on miniature prints, coffee mugs and various other pieces of merchandise.

He shares his other brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on social media — over 169,000 followers on Facebook, over 53,400 followers on Instagram and more on "X" and Pinterest.

Need help locating the hidden spider and candy corn?

If you dare, and when you're ready, you can check out the answer on the artist's website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2021/10/spider-solution.html

Cortney Moore contributed reporting.