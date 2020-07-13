Guy Fieri's restaurant closed 3 days after opening due to COVID scare: report

Now is apparently not a good time to go to Flavor Town.

Only a few days after opening, Guy Fieri’s new restaurant in Oklahoma was forced to temporarily close, reportedly due to coronavirus concerns. This comes after the restaurant's launch had already been delayed due to the pandemic.

On July 7, Choctaw Casinos and Resorts posted on its Facebook page that Fieri’s American Kitchen and Bar had officially opened at the resort in Durant, Okla. Unfortunately, the opening was apparently short-lived. The casino’s website states that the restaurant is “temporarily closed.”

MICHELIN STARRED CHEF GOES VIRAL AFTER PASSIONATELY COMPLAINING ABOUT 'THE WORST KIND OF GUEST'

On July 10, managers at the restaurant learned that one of the employees had tested positive for COVID-19, Dallas News reports. The location has reportedly closed its doors so that it can be thoroughly cleaned.

The restaurant was originally scheduled to open in April, Fox 23 reports. The restaurant reportedly features and outdoor patio and a view of the resort’s pool.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to the news outlet, Fieri said of the new restaurant and its location, “I’ve shot 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' in Oklahoma and all over Texas and let me tell you, this part of the country knows good food. And in Durant in particular, you’ve got some good folks looking for real deal, scratch-made food, great cocktails and a big-time party … and the Choctaw Casino & Resort brings the heat!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant temporarily closed earlier this year but had reopened by June 1, according to its website. As with many places, the resort implemented increased health and safety measures, which include limiting occupancy levels, the installation of separation panels in key areas, providing masks for guests who wish to wear them and limiting table games to every other seat.