Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches coming to Starbucks

Starbucks has already been upping their breakfast game with new pastries, but now the coffee chain is vying for your lunch money.

Starbucks will begin offering an artisanal grilled cheese sandwich on June 24, according to the Chicago Tribune. The “Old Fashioned” comes with a blend of white cheddar, yellow cheddar and mozzarella on multigrain bread and retails for $5.25.

Later this month, the chain will also offer a grilled turkey pesto Panini for $5.95.

The new lunchtime push is an effort to improve post-morning rush sales and broaden all meal time options for customers.