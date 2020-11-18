Expand / Collapse search
Thanksgiving
Published

Google Maps reveals best times for grocery shopping, restaurants to avoid crowds

Here's the best (and worst) times to head out

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Thanksgiving dinner might look different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing shoppers don't need to throw in their carts is crowds at the supermarket.

Ahead of the holiday, Google Maps released a handy guide outlining the best (and worst) times to visit grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants in the U.S., to avoid the bustle of peak hours and promote social distancing.

Google said that grocery stores in America are the least busy on Monday at 8 a.m., and the most congested on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

According to figures released in a Tuesday blog post, grocery stores in America are the least busy on Monday at 8 a.m., and the most congested on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Caffeine addicts probably won't be surprised to learn that Google pegged Saturday at 10 a.m. as the busiest time to hit the coffee shop, while cafes are emptiest on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Restaurant customers hopeful to have the place to themselves should make a reservation for Tuesday at 3 p.m., and trust that Friday at 6 p.m. will be the busiest time for the business all week, Google said.

Caffeine addicts probably won't be surprised to learn that Google pegged Saturday at 10 a.m. as the busiest time to hit the coffee shop.

To determine the most popular times to visit these places, the search engine analyzed aggregated and anonymized location history data from U.S. users who had this setting turned on from August to October of this year, per the report’s methodology.

Hungry for more info? Check out these tips for staying safe at the supermarket amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

