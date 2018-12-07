Georgia restaurant employee shoots customer who tried to skip out on bill

A restaurant employee in Georgia was arrested after shooting a customer for walking out on the bill.

The customer reportedly tried to pay for his meal at China Cafeteria in Decatur with an invalid credit card Wednesday night, WSB-TV reports.

When the employee, Xin Xing Chen, realized what had happened, he and his co-worker went outside to confront the customer.

CVS CUSTOMER USES LENGTHY STORE RECEIPT AS WINDOW-BLIND SLAT, AS SEEN IN VIRAL PHOTO

A fight broke out between the three people and at one point Chen went back inside the restaurant, grabbed a gun and shot the customer. His co-worker was also shot by accident.

The restaurant is known for its cheap food. The menu board outside the restaurant advertises a $4.99 house special and $3.50 lunch special.

One customer uninvolved in the incident told WSB-TV he was surprised something like this happened over such a small amount of money.

“I can’t see somebody getting shot over a $5 meal. I just can’t see it,” Jecory Jackson said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Chen has been charged with aggravated assault. The customer he shot is in critical condition and the injured employee is in stable condition.

The restaurant was closed Thursday.