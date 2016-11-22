Expand / Collapse search
Fourth of July food by the numbers

Everything is big on the Fourth of July, especially our appetites.

As you gorge on barbecue, watermelon and beer, consider these mind-blowing food facts as we celebrate our nation’s birth.

1. We like barbecues

More than 74 million Americans are planning a barbecue for the Fourth.

2. It's all about outdoor cooking

A whopping 87 percent of American own outdoor grills.

3. Hot dogs are king

Americans consume 150 million hot dogs on the Fourth of July weekend.

4. We also like chicken

Americans buy 750 million pounds of chicken leading up to the Fourth of July celebrations.

5. Red meat is not king

By comparison, Americans buy only a measly 190 million pounds of red meat or pork in the lead up to Fourth of July.

6. We spend more on condiments than chips and dip combined

Americans spend $203 million just on condiments for Fourth of July.  This is more than $92 million we spend on chips and $60.3 million we spend on dip.

7. We drink a lot of beer

About 68.3 million cases of beer are sold over the Fourth of July weekend, which according to the Nielsen Company, accounts for over 5 percent of the national annual beer consumption.