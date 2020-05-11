Flock of seagulls blamed for eating bags of donated food outside of food bank

Greedy seagulls that are plaguing a city have been blamed for devouring dozens of donations left outside a charity food bank.

The dive-bombing gulls – branded “vicious flying rats” – have been a menace for people living in Worcester, England, for years.

The birds cause such misery for residents, councilors have even called for a controlled cull.

Former Tory MP and city councilor Alan Amos have demanded urgent action after it emerged the gulls were damaging people’s mental health. In the latest attack, dozens of bags of donated food were ruined after gulls attacked them outside the city’s food bank over the weekend.

The charity has been swamped by people desperate for food parcels since the coronavirus outbreak.

In a Facebook post, the food bank said: "Your donations are so precious to us -- the last thing we want is seagulls dining out on them.

"That’s sadly what happened to these bags left outside our warehouse when we were closed.

"Please remember to only drop items off when we’re open - or call us and we can arrange a doorstep collection."

The charity has released a shopping list, which includes all the items they currently need.

The grocery list includes tinned potatoes, fruit juice, cracker biscuits, peanut butter, sugar, mashed potato, jam, tinned fruit, rice pudding and more.

The public can leave their donations in the usual supermarket collection points.

Last year, councilors rejected an application to grant a license to cull the gulls.

Vicious seagull attacks have been widely reported across the UK.

But "special approval" is needed to cull them or move nests.

The RSPB said, "Government licenses allow the killing of urban gulls only as a last resort, where a significant risk to public health or safety has been identified."