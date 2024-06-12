Father’s Day 2024: Celebrity chef shares unique cocktail for the dad who enjoys a cold drink

The annual day of dads, Father's Day, is Sunday, June 16th this year — and many will enjoy a cocktail before or during dinner to celebrate.

Some families will choose to celebrate the man in their life by letting him call the shots for the day.

Whether it’s getting in a round of golf, going fishing, taking a hike or relaxing on the couch and watching a game, Father’s Day is typically filled with all things dad-related.

Florida-based celebrity chef Robert Irvine shared a cocktail recipe with Fox News Digital to make for the special occasion: a bittersweet memories drink.

"What do you get a man who moves mountains for his children?" he told Fox News Digital via email. "There might be a million right ways to answer that question, but I think, ‘Get him a tie,’ is not one of them."

He continued, "Why not get that man a spot in the shade and a stiff drink?"

Irvine, host of the Food Network’s "Restaurant: Impossible," shared a bourbon-based recipe that he said combines some really interesting ingredients.

"[It] combines the ‘manliest’ of liquors — bourbon — with aged rum, Vermouth and a blend of bitters for a mature, full-bodied drinking experience," he said.

Irvine suggested that the drink is an "ideal way to cap a long, hard day’s work or say thanks to the man who does it all in a way that he’ll enjoy."

Find out how to make his "bittersweet" Father’s Day cocktail!

Bittersweet Memories Cocktail by Chef Robert Irvine

Ingredients

1 ounce Northbound Bourbon

1 ounce Ship’s Cat Aged Rum

1 ounce Sweet Vermouth

1 ounce Bitter Apéritif

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir this for about 15 seconds.

2. Strain the drink into a rock glass with a large cube.

3. Express a swath of orange peel and clap a piece of rosemary to garnish.

4. Enjoy!