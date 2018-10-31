ESPN slammed for eating Applebee's wings in Buffalo

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Countdown team should probably stick to sports after angering an entire town over their choice of chicken wings.

The crew was in Buffalo, N.Y., for the Buffalo Bills-New England Patriots matchup and decided to host a pre-game segment revolving around the city’s pride and joy — Buffalo wings.

However, the segment, titled “What’s your sauce,” did not please native Buffalonians. Instead of featuring a local establishment for its “true Buffalo flavor,” the commentators had Applebee’s, which was sponsoring the show.

Needless to say, those from the city took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.