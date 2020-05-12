Dunkin' coffee shops now serving all hot drinks in paper cups, eliminating foam

Farewell, foam.

Dunkin’ is officially serving all hot drinks in double-walled paper cups at all of its U.S. locations. The new disposable drinkware replaces the coffee chain’s previous use of polystyrene foam cups.

Dunkin' announced the sustainability change on Monday, a transition that was in the works for two years. The coffee chain will also shift to the exclusive use of recyclable hot coffee cup lids in its American locations by the end of the summer.

"Even in challenging times like these, sustainability remains a key priority for Dunkin'” Scott Murphy, president of Dunkin' Americas, said of the news.

“We are proud of our accomplishments, but recognize that making a meaningful difference requires commitment and continuous improvement. We will build on our momentum and do our part to take care of the world around us because it matters to us, our franchisees, our guests, and our communities.”

Dunkin’s hot beverages, such as coffee, espresso drinks, tea and hot chocolate, will now be served in the double-walled paper cups, created from paperboard certified to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) Standard.

According to the coffee chain, the new cups maintain “heat retention properties comparable to the prior foam cups,” keeping their liquid contents hot while hands stay cool, eliminating the need for a sleeve.

The transition to the new sustainable cups will remove about one billion foam cups from the waste stream each year, Dunkin’ said.

Meanwhile, the new hot drink tops will be made of #5 polypropylene, which can be recycled in local areas offering #5 recycling. In correlation with the new cups, this transition will eliminate 19 million pounds of polystyrene from the waste stream annually.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most Dunkin’ locations remain open for business across the country, having adopted various health and safety measures to protect customers and crew. Café service is limited to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery and curbside pick-up at select shops. Guests are encouraged to order through the mobile Dunkin’ app for quick, contactless service.

