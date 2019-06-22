Dunkin' is giving away latte-toting tank tops, but there's a catch

America will quite literally be able to run in Dunkin’ this summer, thanks to a special sweepstakes for a bright orange Latte-nk Top that comes complete with a hip pouch for your favorite iced drink.

On June 21, otherwise known as the first day of summer, reps for the coffee and bakery chain announced the return of its “Espresso Wear” fashion collection with three new items: the Latte-nkini, Latte-viators and Latte-nk Top. Predictably, however, there’s a slight catch.

Though Dunkin' has previously trolled fans with phony merchandise, like Cappu-chinos and Americano-veralls, Food & Wine reports, they’re semi-serious this time.

Though the coffee-centric swimsuit and aviators are not yet “latte-vailable” available to the public, Dunkin’ will be giving away fifteen real-life Latte-nk Tops through an online contest, as per the promotion’s official rules.

Fans are instructed to follow the brand on Instagram and comment on stories and posts for a chance to score a latte-toting tank of their very own.

But hurry, the deadline to enter is June 22 at 11:59 PM EST.