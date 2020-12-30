Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coffee
Published

Dunkin' introducing 'Extra Charged Coffee' with 20% more caffeine

Dunkin' also announced two completely new coffee blends

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Coffee Origins: A papal decision and an infamous tea partyVideo

Coffee Origins: A papal decision and an infamous tea party

A look at the origins of coffee and how it became the pervasive drink it is today. Owner of Sweetleaf Coffee in New York City Richard Nieto takes Fox News through the dramatic history of coffee

Apparently, America hasn’t been "running on Dunkin’" quite fast enough, because the brand is now debuting a new "Extra Charged Coffee" with 20% more caffeine.

On Wednesday, participating Dunkin’ locations across the nation will begin offering hot or iced versions of its new Extra Charged Coffee, which is made with green coffee extract to give customers "an extra boost" of caffeine.

For a limited time through Jan. 26, each Extra Charged Coffee drink will cost only $2.

EVERYONE IS MAKING COFFEE WRONG, STUDY SUGGESTS

"Let’s be honest, many of our plans and goals for 2020 got derailed," wrote Dunkin’ in a Tuesday blog post. "As we head into 2021, we could all use a little something extra to help us tackle our to-dos. If you’re looking for an extra boost to help get your morning started on the right foot, or keep you runnin’ throughout a busy day, we’ve got just the drink for you."

"If you’re looking for an extra boost to help get your morning started on the right foot, or keep you runnin’ throughout a busy day, we’ve got just the drink for you," Dunkin' writes of its new extra-caffeinated coffee.

"If you’re looking for an extra boost to help get your morning started on the right foot, or keep you runnin’ throughout a busy day, we’ve got just the drink for you," Dunkin' writes of its new extra-caffeinated coffee. (Dunkin')

The company added that it aimed to achieve its caffeine-forward Extra Charged Coffee with green coffee extract, rather than a shot of espresso, to avoid changing the "flavor profile" of the Original Blend coffee that its customers already "know and love."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For Dunkin’s more adventurous customers, the brand is also introducing two completely new coffee blends: Dunkin’ Explorer Batch, a medium roast featuring "dark berry notes and a smoky finish," and Dunkin’ Midnight, a dark roast with "inherent sweetness and bold, chocolatey flavor notes." Dunkin’s Explorer Batch is said to be the first in Dunkin’s new Limited Batch Series, while Dunkin’ Midnight will be replacing the chain’s current Dark Roast offering. (Too many options? Dunkin' is currently offering an online "mood quiz" to help customers determine the variety they should try.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with its coffees, Dunkin’ announced its latest snacking lineup for 2021, which includes a Dunfetti Donut (basically a Funfetti cake doughnut), which is currently available at participating locations, and a gluten-free brownie option. Other items returning to the menu in 2021 include Croissant Stuffers, Stuffed Bagel Minis and Snackin’ Bacon.