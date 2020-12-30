Dunkin' introducing 'Extra Charged Coffee' with 20% more caffeine

Apparently, America hasn’t been "running on Dunkin’" quite fast enough, because the brand is now debuting a new "Extra Charged Coffee" with 20% more caffeine.

On Wednesday, participating Dunkin’ locations across the nation will begin offering hot or iced versions of its new Extra Charged Coffee, which is made with green coffee extract to give customers "an extra boost" of caffeine.

For a limited time through Jan. 26, each Extra Charged Coffee drink will cost only $2.

EVERYONE IS MAKING COFFEE WRONG, STUDY SUGGESTS

"Let’s be honest, many of our plans and goals for 2020 got derailed," wrote Dunkin’ in a Tuesday blog post. "As we head into 2021, we could all use a little something extra to help us tackle our to-dos. If you’re looking for an extra boost to help get your morning started on the right foot, or keep you runnin’ throughout a busy day, we’ve got just the drink for you."

The company added that it aimed to achieve its caffeine-forward Extra Charged Coffee with green coffee extract, rather than a shot of espresso, to avoid changing the "flavor profile" of the Original Blend coffee that its customers already "know and love."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For Dunkin’s more adventurous customers, the brand is also introducing two completely new coffee blends: Dunkin’ Explorer Batch, a medium roast featuring "dark berry notes and a smoky finish," and Dunkin’ Midnight, a dark roast with "inherent sweetness and bold, chocolatey flavor notes." Dunkin’s Explorer Batch is said to be the first in Dunkin’s new Limited Batch Series, while Dunkin’ Midnight will be replacing the chain’s current Dark Roast offering. (Too many options? Dunkin' is currently offering an online "mood quiz" to help customers determine the variety they should try.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with its coffees, Dunkin’ announced its latest snacking lineup for 2021, which includes a Dunfetti Donut (basically a Funfetti cake doughnut), which is currently available at participating locations, and a gluten-free brownie option. Other items returning to the menu in 2021 include Croissant Stuffers, Stuffed Bagel Minis and Snackin’ Bacon.