'Duke,' a former Bush's Baked Beans dog, has died

One of the pooches known as “Duke,” the talking dog in Bush’s Baked Beans commercials, has passed away, according to a Facebook post.

“Duke,” whose real name is Sam, was put down last week by his owner, Susan, after suffering a battle with an aggressive cancer, the Facebook post read.

“He lived in Apopka with our friend Susan, his owner,” David Odom, whose ties to Sam are unknown, wrote in the post. “She is as we are heartbroken.”

Sam was one of many golden retrievers who portrayed the wise -cracking “Duke” but has not been featured in any recent commercials.

Bush’s Baked Beans also paid tribute to the pooch on their Facebook page.

“While Sam has not worked with us in years, we are saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke,” the company said in a statement.

“Duke” has been a staple of the Bush brand for more than 20 years.

“He was a very special dog to all who ever knew or had the pleasure of meeting him,” Odom wrote. “He is and will be missed.”