Domino's wants people to start recycling its pizza boxes

Stop throwing away those pizza boxes.

Domino’s is pushing for its customers to start recycling its pizza boxes more often. Apparently, a significant number of people think that these cardboard boxes aren’t actually recyclable and Domino’s wants to change that.

Domino’s launched a new website, Recycling.Dominos.com. The site contains facts about recycling and information about recycling programs across the country.

According to the website, “A recent study commissioned by WestRock, our primary box supplier and one of the largest box manufacturers in the U.S., estimated that 73% of the population has access to recycling programs for empty pizza boxes. Domino's is partnering with many of the key players in the paper recycling industry to help increase the recycling of pizza boxes.”

The site also states that Domino’s pizza boxes are made out of “high-quality corrugated paper,” which is able to be recycled at least seven times before it becomes unusable.

The site also addresses the myth that pizza boxes aren’t recyclable, explaining, “Pizza boxes are made from the same material as most shipping boxes – corrugated containers – which are widely accepted for recycling. However, paper mills that accept old corrugated containers (OCC) for recycling typically prohibit the presence of food scraps above a de minimis level. In some cases, out of an abundance of caution, recycling programs have prohibited pizza boxes altogether in an effort to reduce the risk that consumers will leave uneaten pizza and other food scraps in the box. Over the years, this has come to be incorrectly interpreted as ‘pizza boxes are not recyclable.’”

So, based on this information, recycle your pizza boxes, but also make sure there are no pizza scraps left inside first.