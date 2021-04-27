Domino's brings back the Noid to destroy robot delivery vehicles

Hopefully, these robots are programmed to avoid.

Domino’s may be utilizing new technologies to deliver pizzas to its customers, but it's still facing the same problems. Mainly, the pizza chain still has to contend with a bizarre creature that’s obsessed with preventing pizzas from getting to their rightful owners.

The Noid is returning to torment Domino’s pizza once again, according to a press release from the company. The fictional character is set to star in a series of commercials featuring the Nuro N2 robots, which Domino’s is testing out as driverless delivery vehicles in some areas.

Domino’s vice-president of advertising Kate Trumbull said, "The Noid is Domino's oldest and most famous villain, and the pizza delivery testing we're doing with Nuro's autonomous vehicle is exactly the kind of technology innovation that could provoke the Noid to return. However, after 35 years of practice in avoiding the Noid, we're pretty confident we know how to defeat it."

The Noid is a bit of an odd mascot for a company. The character’s goal is apparently to prevent the delivery of Domino’s pizzas, prompting the company to use the tagline "Avoid the Noid." The character first appeared in 1986, according to the company’s press release.

Fox Business previously reported that Domino’s will be testing out an automated, driverless delivery system at a single location in Texas. According to a statement from the company, it hopes this test will reveal how well an autonomous system can work alongside its traditional delivery methods.

The test will occur at a Domino’s location in Houston, beginning this week. According to a press release from the company, the pizza chain teamed up with Nuro, a company that designs autonomous vehicles.