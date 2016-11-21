Delicious cupcake recipes

One of today's most popular desserts, cupcakes are the talk of the town. Whether it's making a batch for your family, treating your co-workers, or just a little something for yourself, these small delights seem to always fit the bill. Our readers have been quick to let us know which of our cupcakes reign supreme. We've compiled the best recipes here, where you're sure to find something to satisfy everyone's sweet tooth.

1. Amaretto Apple Streusel Cupcakes

2. Lemon-Scented Blueberry Cupcakes

Lemon and blueberry flavors give these cupcakes a great taste. Blueberries or fresh, edible flowers make an easy, pretty decoration.

3. Chocolate Cupcakes with Peppermint Frosting

Cream cheese and peppermint candies yield a mildly sweet, tangy frosting that complements the rich, chocolaty cupcakes.

4. Double-Chocolate Cupcakes

These cupcakes are easy to make, and because simple ingredients are used, it's best to purchase premium cocoa powder and dark chocolate. Since they're studded with dark chocolate chunks, just dusting them with powdered sugar is enough to decorate these treats. Bake them in muffin cup liners. A dozen of these are a terrific treat to bring to coworkers at the office.

5. Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Bean Frosting

If you're one to equate vanilla with plain and boring, this recipe will change your opinion. A touch of butter adds rich, luxurious flavor to the meringue, but, if you prefer a fluffy, snow-white cap, omit the butter as we did for the photo.

6. Double Ginger Cupcakes with Lemon Glaze

Dried and fresh ginger heighten the flavor of these cupcakes. They rise best when baked in foil liners. Start with three teaspoons lemon juice when making the glaze, and add the extra teaspoon if you want a thinner consistency.

See all 12 cupcakes and the recipes at Cooking Light

