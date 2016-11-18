Danish Eatery Named 'Best Restaurant in the World'

A Danish restaurant has ended Spain's long reign at the top of the gastronomic table with Copenhagen-based Noma seeing off the competition on the S.Pellegrino World's 50 Best list for 2010, The Australian reported Tuesday.

Under chef Rene Redzepi, 32, Noma serves up Nordic specialities in a converted 18th century shipping warehouse.

It has become a favourite of gourmets worldwide for using seasonal and local ingredients to create dishes such as radishes in edible soil. It moved up two places from last year's list.

Noma dislodged previous five-time number one El Bulli, run by Ferran Adria, into second spot at the ceremony in London. Britain's Fat Duck came third, a drop of one place.

"Copenhagen is no longer the last stop on the gastronomic subway," said Britain's Restaurant Magazine, which organises the awards.

The annual list has grown to become one of the most recognised international ranking systems for restaurants.

It is compiled by more than 800 panelists in 26 regions of the world, all voting for both local and international restaurants they have visited within the past 18 months.

El Bulli -- which is shortly to close for two years -- was one of four Spanish-based restaurants to finish in the top 10.

The top U.S. restaurant in the list was Chicago’s Alinea, coming in seventh.

New York's Daniel restaurant was one spot behind in eighth with another New York restaurant, Per Se, claiming 10th spot.

Australia's top finisher was Sydney-based Quay which was ranked 27th in the list.

It was an improvement of 19 places over Quay’s 2009 ranking, while the only other Australian restaurant in the top 50 list, Tetsuya's -- also of Sydney -- slipped 21 spots from 17 to 38.

Quay was also named Best Restaurant in Australasia.

Adding to Australia’s success at the event, Sydney’s Mark Best, of Marque, was named Breakthrough Chef for the entire awards ceremony.