Dad's hilariously honest review of toddler daughter's 'restaurant' goes viral, shares 'real message'

This young chef is learning there’s no such thing as bad publicity.

Ava, a toddler from Southfield, Mich., and her restaurant, Ava’s Kitchen, are going viral after her dad Christophe Kyle stopped by for a visit and gave it a less-than-stellar review.

The entrepreneur dad, who is a business owner himself, posted about his experience on his Instagram, Christophe_Kyle, with dining at the 18-month-old’s establishment — and he did not hold back.

“So I tried to support another Black Owned Business for lunch today. It’s called Ava’s Kitchen, just opened end of April. It’s a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner,” his adorable post began.

“First off, I asked why there are balloons on my chair, and it’s not my birthday? She talm’bout, mind yah business; those are Mommy’s.”

The owner's curt response was not the only hilariously honest feedback Ava's dad gave.



“I been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes, and I’m the only customer here. She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch 'Paw Patrol.'”

It is unclear what Kyle ordered, or if he finally got to eat, but he ends his post by admitting, “Overall the customer service could be better.” In the end, he decided the wait was worth it because “the cook is a cutie.”

The proud dad said he’ll give the restaurant another chance — while also shining a lot on a greater topic, imploring his fans to “not give up on Black businesses so fast after one mistake.”

The poignant message, and the sweet (and funny) review, has been a hit with those on social media.

“So cute with a real message,” one person complimented.

“#supportblackownedbusinesses #bestdadaward,” one person hashtagged his praise.

“How do I place an order?” another joked.

In an interview with FOX 2, Kyle was overwhelmed by the positive responses he said he had been getting.

"We've been featured in Brazil and Canada and just all...a wide variety of countries around the world — it's crazy," he said. "I do think people needed a positive point to hold on to and to laugh and be encouraged by."

And it appears the news has helped Ava stay in business, despite the poor service. In a follow-up post, Kyle shared a picture of Ava standing in her kitchen with a “line down the block” — of stuffed animals — waiting patiently to eat at the coveted spot.