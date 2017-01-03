Crispy Testicles with Onion, Pepper, and Caper Sauce

Yes, this is really a recipe for Crispy Testicles. This special dish will impress all those with enough gumption to give it a taste.

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 Large red bell pepper, stemmed and seeded

1 Onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 Clove garlic, germ removed, thinly sliced

1 Sprig thyme

1/4 cup Water

2 tablespoon Olive oil

1 tablespoon Capers, rinsed

Coarse sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 Lamb testicles, prepared

2 tablespoon Flour

1 Egg, beaten

2/3 cup Fresh bread crumbs

2 tablespoon Unsalted butter

1 tablespoon Chopped flat-leaf parsley

Preparation:

Cut the pepper into quarters and then slice thinly from the shorter side. Place the pepper, onion, garlic, thyme, water, and olive oil in a frying pan. Cover, place over medium heat, and cook for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables soften. Remove the thyme, stir in the capers, and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Cut the testicles into 1/2-inch slices and season with salt and pepper. Place the flour in a shallow dish, pour the egg into another shallow dish, and place the bread crumbs in a third shallow dish. Toss the slices of testicles in the flour, then in the egg, and then coat well with the bread crumbs.

In a frying pan over medium heat, melt the butter. When it begins to foam, add the breaded testicles and cook until golden, about 4 minutes on each side.

Meanwhile, reheat the onion and pepper mixture, add the parsley, and spoon onto a warm serving plate. Top with the crisp golden testicle slices and serve.