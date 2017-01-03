Creamy Pizza Dip
This dip is a great way to enjoy a party classic while still saving room for other dishes. Recipe makes 4 1/2 cups.
Cook Time:4 hours
Prep Time:15 min
Total Time:4 hours15 min
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
1 8-oz. Package cream cheese, cubed and softened
3/4 cup salad dressing, or mayonnaise (regular or light)
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
8 ounce sliced pepperoni, chopped
2 Ripe plum tomatoes, chopped
10 large black olives, chopped
4 Crusty Italian rolls, toasted if you wish, and then cut into ½” cubes and/or crackers
Preparation:
Mix all ingredients, except rolls and crackers for dipping, in slow cooker.
Cover. Cook on High 2-4 hours, or until cheese is melted and dip is heated through.
Turn on low to keep warm while serving.
Remove cover. Allow to cool slightly before serving with rolls and/or crackers for dipping.