Creamy Pizza Dip

This dip is a great way to enjoy a party classic while still saving room for other dishes. Recipe makes 4 1/2 cups.

Cook Time:4 hours

Prep Time:15 min

Total Time:4 hours15 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 8-oz. Package cream cheese, cubed and softened

3/4 cup salad dressing, or mayonnaise (regular or light)

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

8 ounce sliced pepperoni, chopped

2 Ripe plum tomatoes, chopped

10 large black olives, chopped

4 Crusty Italian rolls, toasted if you wish, and then cut into ½” cubes and/or crackers

Preparation:

Mix all ingredients, except rolls and crackers for dipping, in slow cooker.

Cover. Cook on High 2-4 hours, or until cheese is melted and dip is heated through.

Turn on low to keep warm while serving.

Remove cover. Allow to cool slightly before serving with rolls and/or crackers for dipping.