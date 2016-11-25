Craziest foods ever deep fried

If we’ve learned one thing about food in the past few years, it’s that if it exists, someone will find a way to deep-fry it. The results aren’t always delicious, but they sure are fun.

If you want to deep-fry something that’s never been deep-fried before, all it takes is a little creative ingenuity. Want to deep-fry beer? Just enclose it in a ravioli pocket first. Kool-Aid? Soak some cake in the stuff, then batter and fry it. Or how about pizza or bacon? Heck, that’s easy; just batter either and throw it into the bubbling oil!

While it might sound relatively easy to deep-fry something, it’s not always as easy as dropping something into hot oil. The moisture content of the food needs to be taken into account (the batter can slide right off if it’s too wet), as does the temperature of the oil. You’ll also need to figure out whether you should use batter or breading. But the trial-and-error process is all a part of the fun, and when you finally hit the nail on the head you could find yourself the center of some serious culinary attention.

Professional chefs tend to not spend too much time trying to figure out crazy things to deep-fry, so this honorable task is generally left to the amateurs and small-time restaurant owners, who show off their skills at state and county fairs. Most of the craziest things ever fried are sold at state fairs yearly, in fact, so if you want to get in on the craziness, plan on visiting one. In the meantime, you can whet your appetite with this list of bizarre deep-fried foods.

1. Watermelon

Yes, you can deep-fry watermelon, even though it’s full of water. An egg-white-based batter works best to keep the finished product light and fluffy; you can find a recipe here.

2. Cookie Dough

A relatively simple batter, lightened up with some seltzer, can turn balls of cookie dough into a crazy and caloric dessert that’s become a state fair favorite. Here’s a recipe.

3. Baconnaise

The guys behind the aptly-named DudeFoods.com figured out a way to take deep-fried bacon one step further, by deep-frying Baconnaise, a mayo-based bacon-flavored spread. We can’t imagine this tasting very good.

4. Corn on the Cob

Taking an ear of corn and tossing it into the deep fryer is actually a delicious way to cook it. But you can take it one step further by rolling it in a buttermilk and cornmeal-based coating and deep-frying the whole thing. You can make it yourself, but you can also find it at some barbecue places.

5. Nutella

A new state fair favorite. You can wrap it up in phyllo dough and fry it straight, or you can combine it with crumbled chocolate cake, then batter and fry that. The choice is yours, and yours alone!

