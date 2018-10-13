Cracker Barrel issues recall for decorative pineapples

You won’t have to be careful touching one of those decorative pineapples from Cracker Barrel anymore, because they’re being recalled. They’re not laced with any foodborne illness — they’re just really sharp. So sharp, actually, that one person had to get stitches after cutting their finger on one of the spiky leaves.

Cracker Barrel is asking that consumers immediately stop using their “decorative driftwood pineapples” and return them to any Cracker Barrel Old Country Store for a full refund. There are only about 1,500 of them out there subject to the recall, but that’s still a lot of pineapples when you think about it. The festive decoration is shaped from tan driftwood spikes and features spiked galvanized metal leaves that two (yes, two) people have reported cutting their fingers on.

The offending fake fruit was sold in Cracker Barrel locations and online from June 2018 through August 2018 for $40. So not only is the product dangerously sharp, it was kind of expensive too. If you made your purchase online, Cracker Barrel will be contacting you directly as stated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. It’s OK, Cracker Barrel, you’re still one of America’s top chain restaurants.

This story was originally published by The Daily Meal.