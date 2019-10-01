Costco selling beer-a-day advent calendar

This is definitely one way to keep the Christmas spirit going for all of December.

Shoppers have noticed that not only has Christmas come early to Costco, but it’s a little extra boozy this year. Now, people can combine the traditional advent calendar with a daily beer.

Customers have shared images online of a massive, beer-themed advent calendar appearing in Costco. The Instagram account Costco_doesitagain posted an image of the item, which is on sale for $59.99.

The festive box boasts 24 exclusive imported German beers collected together by Kalea, a German beer company.

Advent calendars are used to countdown the 24 days before Christmas, starting on December 1st. The beer calendar features numbered doors placed across a box. Each day, the calendar’s corresponding door is opened to reveal a treat or image behind it.

According to Kalea’s website, the product “contains 24 cans of unique German beer that is unavailable in regular retail stores. The beers come from privately-owned breweries all over Germany. The philosophy of Kalea is to promote beers from small (craft-) breweries that are not available in regular supermarkets. Next to popular beer styles such as Pils or Helles you will also find Pale and Dark Weizen, a Pale Ale, a German Stout, a Bock and a Weizenbock in this calendar.”

The website also states the advent calendar went on sale in the United States on October 1st and is expected to be available in other parts of the world by the end of the month.