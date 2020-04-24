Coronavirus relief: Twitter users shout out favorite diners for Heinz' $1M in grants

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Because diners and Heinz Tomato Ketchup go hand in hand, the ketchup company is lending a helping one to local diners to get back up on their feet amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended the restaurant industry.

On Thursday, Heinz announced a $1 million pledge to help 500 qualified, independently owned diners across America stay afloat through the COVID-19 outbreak. The funds, to be used for rent and operating expenses, will be distributed in the form of $2,000 grants in the new “Heinz for Dinners” campaign.

From now until midnight on May 31, diner lovers can head to HeinzforDiners.com to nominate their favorite neighborhood haunt to be in the running for a “one-time, no-strings-attached check,” Heinz said in a Thursday statement.

“For decades, diners’ doors have been open to all of us. At a time where every bit counts, we want to do what we can to help take care of these special places that are so much more to our families than just a restaurant,” Heinz brand building lead Dalia Adler explained in the release. “At a time where every bit counts, we want to do what we can to help take care of these special places that are so much more to our families than just a restaurant.”

The ketchup brand is also promoting the campaign on social media with the hashtag #StandWithDiners.

Though the campaign’s FAQ page does not detail that using the hashtag will increase a business’s chances of winning a grant, excited Twitter users have been shouting out their go-to hotspots in support anyway.

"Just nominated my favorite diner. Thank you," one commenter said.

