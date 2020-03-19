Amidst coronavirus closure, Illinois pizza place posts vulgar message to governor

This pizza comes with a side of controversy.

As more states and cities are ordering restaurants to close their dining rooms and provide only delivery or takeout services, many establishments are adjusting their policies. One pizza place in Illinois reportedly took a different approach.

Rosati's of Taylorville shared a simple message for Illinois Governor Pritzker, Herald and Review reports. Spray painted on a 12-by-3-foot banner was the message, "Governor Pritzker - screw you."

Rosati's is a chain of pizza places with over 200 locations across the country and originated from Chicago.

Peggy Brandon, the owner of the Rosati's franchise in Taylorville, told the Herald Review, "I did it myself because he had no business shutting my business down."

Governor Pritzker recently ordered bars and restaurants across the state to close their dining rooms and only offer delivery or takeout services.

When asked about her restaurant's future, Brandon said, "I just don't know, I couldn't tell you if we'll make it. But I doubt it."

Unfortunately, Brandon's message caught the attention of Rosati's, who terminated its franchise agreement with her, Eater Chicago reports. In a statement obtained by the news outlet, a spokesperson for Rosati's said, "We stand with the Illinois Restaurant Association and the Governor in this difficult decision; we must work together and take extraordinary measures to halt the spread of COVID-19."

Several states and cities across the US have issued similar orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing restaurants to close their dining rooms and rely only on delivery services.