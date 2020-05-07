Coronavirus delays printing of 2021 Michelin Guide

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As elite chefs shoot for the Michelin stars, the coronavirus pandemic has unfortunately delayed the 2021 printed publication of the prestigious restaurant guide for only the second time in its history.

The COVID-19 crisis has upended the restaurant business around the globe, with fast-food to fine dining establishments alike forced to slash dine-in service or even shutter altogether. These restrictions have mostly eliminated the opportunity for Michelin Guide’s famously anonymous inspectors to sample cuisine while on the hunt for the world’s best cooking.

A spokesperson for Michelin told Big 7 Travel on Wednesday that while the printed publication of their esteemed restaurant critiques will be postponed for the time being, a digital edition is scheduled to be published on the original “exclusive revelation date,” which was not disclosed.

Produced by the French tire company of the same name, the Michelin Guide only stopped printing once before in its history during World War II, the outlet reported. The famous review rates over 30,000 establishments in more than 30 territories across three continents.

Looking ahead, the first stars are set to be awarded in the fall of 2020, though the Michelin spokesperson stayed mum on exactly how they would be announced, whether in-person or digitally.

“We would like to clarify that Michelin is not delaying or canceling any event at the moment,” the representative told Big 7 Travel of the matter.

Hopeful restauranteurs, however, shouldn’t throw in the towel just yet, according to Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guides.

“Wherever you are, whatever kind of restaurant you are running, with our local teams of inspectors we will work with you in any way we can to ensure that the situation gets back to normal as quickly, and as safely, as possible,” Poullennec said in an address to the restaurant community on how the pandemic has disrupted this year’s plans. “We know that this route back to recovery will be a gradual one. But please, rest assured that we will be here for you every step of the way.”

“Don’t worry, a Michelin Star, and all our award distinctions, will mean the same in 2021 as they always have,” he emphasized.

In the meantime, foodies can think globally and act locally by helping their favorite restaurants during the outbreak in these ways.