Cop accuses McDonald's employee of biting his food, forgot that he bit it himself

In a strange twist, an Indiana police officer is apologizing to a McDonald’s after accusing someone at the restaurant of taking a bite out of his food. Apparently, the officer had taken the bite himself before re-wrapping the sandwich to save it for later and forgetting that he had done so.

In mid-July, the officer stopped by a McDonald’s in Indianapolis and ordered a McChicken sandwich, along with fries and a cookie, WTHR reports. He apparently took a bite out of his sandwich before starting his shift at the Marion County Jail.

After re-wrapping the sandwich, he reportedly put his food in the breakroom fridge and didn’t return for nearly seven hours. During that time, he reportedly “forgot” that he had taken the bite. When he noticed the bite while reheating the food, he reportedly determined that someone at the restaurant must have stolen a taste.

“I started to warm up my McChicken and I noticed several small bites,” he told WTHR. “I know I didn't eat it. No one else was around. I said, 'You know what? I am going to the McDonald's to see if they can get that taken care of. I went to the McDonald's and talked to the supervisor. She offered me some free food I didn't care anything about. I just wanted to find out who the person was and they deal with that person in an appropriate way.”

At the time, the McDonald’s stated that they were looking over the schedule to see who was working at the time. It turns out, this wouldn’t be necessary.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and came to an unexpected conclusion: The officer was the biter he was looking for.

In a statement to WTHR, the sheriff’s office said, “(he) took a bite out of the sandwich upon starting his shift at the Marion County Jail, then placed it in the refrigerator in a break room. He returned nearly seven hours later having forgotten that he had previously bitten the sandwich. He wrongly concluded that a McDonald’s restaurant employee had tampered with his food because he is a law enforcement officer.”

The statement confirms that the McDonald’s did not tamper with the officer’s food in any way, and that they were “helpful” and “assisted” with the investigation.

Additionally, it may have been obvious that a McDonald’s employee wasn't to blame, as the company has already spent years fighting the tampering and theft committed by its most brazen nemesis, the Hamburglar.