Cooking up the perfect Christmas spread with celebrity chef David Burke
CHRISTMAS DUCK SALAD - SERVES 4
Ingredients:
2 Boneless Duck Breast
2 Heads Boston Lettuce or 1 Romaine
1 Cup Cranberries
1 Cup Walnuts
1 Cup Crumbled Goat Cheese
1 Cup Mushrooms
1 Cup Orange Sections (2 Oranges)
Salt
Pepper
Rosemary
Directions:
Saute 2 Duck Breast
EGGNOG PIE
Ingredients:
1 qt store bought eggnog
1 shot pisco or rum or whiskey- whatever you like
7eggs
(Chef Burke likes to add jalapeños in his)
Directions:
Cook at 375 degrees for 45 minutes
Let cool
Top with whipped cream and cocoa