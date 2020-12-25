Expand / Collapse search
Cooking up the perfect Christmas spread with celebrity chef David Burke

Cooking up the perfect Christmas spread with celebrity chef David Burke

Celebrity chef David Burke provides recipe for a Christmas salad with roasted duck.

CHRISTMAS DUCK SALAD - SERVES 4

 

Ingredients:

2 Boneless Duck Breast 

2 Heads Boston Lettuce or 1 Romaine

1 Cup Cranberries

1 Cup Walnuts 

1 Cup Crumbled Goat Cheese

1 Cup Mushrooms  

1 Cup Orange Sections (2 Oranges)

Salt 

Pepper 

Rosemary 

 

Directions:

Saute 2 Duck Breast 

 

 

EGGNOG PIE

 

Ingredients:

1 qt store bought eggnog

1 shot pisco or rum or whiskey- whatever you like

7eggs

(Chef Burke likes to add jalapeños in his)

 

Directions:
Cook at 375 degrees for 45 minutes

 

Let cool

Top with whipped cream and cocoa

 