Comerica Park pizza shop employee fired, arrested for spitting into food

A food service employee at Detroit’s Comerica Park was fired this week after footage of him spitting into a pizza went viral on Instagram.

The employee, identified as Jaylon Kerley by WXYZ, was also arrested, according to officials who spoke with the outlet.

Footage of Kerley spitting into the pizza was first shared to Instagram by a fellow employee, who said in subsequent comments that he, too, was terminated for posting the video. He added that the employee spat in the video "[because] the supervisor kept yelling at him" that day.

“The customers don’t deserve this!! This is disgusting! And for the company to threaten me and let me go for exposing this video to the fans is also disgusting!!”

Representatives for Comerica Park said the incident took place on Friday during a Detroit Tigers home game against the Kansas City Royals.

Detroit Sportservice, which provides food and beverage concessions at Comerica Park, has released a statement confirming that the food stand was closed, and that “all the product” was disposed of after the incident was brought to the company’s attention, the Associated Press reported.

Food safety “is our top priority and we will take any appropriate action necessary to protect our guests,” the company added.

A representative for Comerica Park was not immediately available to comment on the footage for Fox News.