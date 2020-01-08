Expand / Collapse search
Colorado diner charges customer for 'stupid question,' receipt shows

By Alexandra Deabler
You may have heard there’s “no such thing as a stupid question.” Well, not at Tom’s Diner. In fact, it’ll cost you.

The beloved diner in Denver, Colo., has recently gained some attention online after a customer uploaded a photo of their receipt to Reddit.

RESTAURANT OWNER CLAIMS EX-BOYFRIEND STOLE BUSINESS NUMBER, RECORDED VOICEMAIL TELLING CUSTOMERS SHE CLOSED

At first, the tab reads normally: "1 Side Mashed Potatoes $2.99, 1 Chick Tenders Basket $9.00." But the last item is what has people talking — and laughing: "1 Stupid Question $0.38."

Perhaps surprisingly, Reddit users who saw the photo — which was posted most recently in a subreddit called “me_[in real life]” — weren't really outraged at all, with many being largely supportive of the shaming tactic.

“If I got paid to listen to people's stupid questions I'd probably be a billionaire,” one person commented.

“They charge you 38 cents? S---, if I charged for every stupid question I was asked, I'd be f-----[g] rich,” another commented.

The $0.38 upcharge should not have come as a surprise to the customer, either, as the restaurant lists its charge for a “stupid question” under "Sides" on its menu.

“Omg I love Tom's diner!!” another wrote.

But really, the $0.38 upcharge should not have come as a surprise to the customer, because the restaurant lists its price for a “stupid question” under the "Sides" section of its menu. And according to some, asking a Tom's Diner server what constitutes a "stupid question" a finable offense in and of itself.

The person who shared the photo did not disclose what "stupid question," specifically, led to the charge.

Tom’s Diner, which has been called an “institution” by its fans, and was recently “officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” also has other cheeky listings on its menu, including “Skip Your Next Meal $ Monday Well Saved” and “Walk Home $ Priceless,” which both appear under the Healthy Options section.

However, it seems Tom’s Diner will soon be getting a rebrand, and the owner, Tom Messina, may be retiring, according to Denverite. On the plus side, this means customers may soon be able to ask stupid questions free of charge.

