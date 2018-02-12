Coconut Magic Bar

For a sweet gift that also gives back, Feed Your Soul Bakery , an online retailer for cookies, brownies, and other baked goods donates a cookie for every order placed to the Coalition for the Homeless, the oldest not-for-profit advocacy group focused on homelessness in the United States.

Cook Time:30 min

Prep Time:15 min

Total Time:45 min

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter

1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

1 cup semi- sweet chocolate chips

One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9x13 inch baking dish.

Mix graham cracker crumbs and melted butter in a small bowl. (the mixture should hold together when squeezed) Press the mixture evenly into a baking dish, creating a thin layer.

Mix coconut flakes and semi- sweet chocolate chips in a bowl. Spread evenly over graham cracker base.

Pour condensed milk over the coconut filling evenly until the pan is filled. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes (bake until the sides are golden brown) Allow to cool completely.