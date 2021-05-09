Chef Ryan Scott's cocoa red velvet Mother’s Day pancakes with mashed strawberries

Serving Size: one dozen

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Pancakes

● 1 cup all-purpose flour

● ½ cup whole wheat flour (if you don’t have whole wheat, use 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour instead)

● 2 teaspoons baking soda

● 2 teaspoons baking powder

● 1 teaspoon kosher salt

● 3 tablespoons sugar

● 1 tablespoon cocoa powder

● 1 ½ cups milk and add 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar added to milk

(you are making buttermilk by doing this)

● 2 large eggs separated

● 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

● 15 drops of red food coloring

Mashed Strawberry Drizzle

● 2 cups diced, sliced, or chopped strawberries

● 1 teaspoon lemon juice

● 1 tablespoon sugar

● Pinch of kosher salt (roughly 1/8 teaspoon)

Preparation:

For Pancakes:

1. To make pancakes in a large bowl, whisk together the flour, whole wheat flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, cocoa powder, and salt

2. In a small mixer, Nutribullet, or blender, combine milk with apple cider vinegar, two egg yolks, vegetable oil, and food coloring. Blitz or pulse this until completely smooth. (It should be the consistency of a pink milkshake). Once all incorporated, mix your egg liquid batter with your dry mix. Do not worry if there are lumps, we are still going to fold in egg whites.

3. In another bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. You should be able to lift the egg whites and it should make peaks on the wisk that looks like the Matterhorn at Disneyland! Stir one-third of the egg whites into the pancake batter to lighten it. Then fold the remaining egg whites into the batter gently but thoroughly.

4. Heat a large griddle or nonstick pan over medium heat. Spray with nonstick cooking spray and then take a paper towel and rub the spray into the pan. (I don’t like blotchy pancakes, so this gives a perfectly consistent coloring to the surface of the pancakes). For each pancake, pour 1/3 cup of the batter onto the griddle or nonstick pan, (my preference is to use a small ice cream scoop for the perfectly sized pancakes). Cook until the surface of the pancake starts to bubble and the edges dry out, then flip and cook the second side. (It should take about two minutes on each side). Place the pancakes on a baking rack or put them in the oven on a sheet pan at 200* degrees Fahrenheit until ready to consume. I’ve never held pancakes in an oven because I consume them as soon as I flip them! Enjoy!

For Mashed Strawberry Drizzle:

1 Add sliced strawberries to a bowl

2 Add lemon juice, sugar, and salt

3. Use a potato masher or wisk, your hands with gloves, or get the kids involved and smash them up. This will turn into a very strawberry-syrup-y mess! :-)

4. Drizzle over pancakes. I personally do not like syrup or butter on my pancakes, so this is the perfect, not overly sweet topping for my family.