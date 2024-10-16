Coca-Cola recalls Minute Maid 'Zero Sugar' Lemonade due to mislabeling

Thousands of cases of Minute Maid "Zero Sugar" Lemonade that actually contained the standard, full-sugar lemonade were recalled in September, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The mislabeled cans of lemonade were sent to stores in three states — Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, the FDA said.

A statement from Coca-Cola, which owns Minute Maid, said that the impacted items were no longer on store shelves and customers in these states should not be concerned they were drinking a mislabeled product.

PENNSYLVANIA FAMILY SICKENED AFTER EATING TOXIC MUSHROOMS EXPECTED TO RECOVER

A representative from Coca-Cola told Fox News Digital in an email on Wednesday that the company "voluntarily recalled a limited quantity" of the 12-ounce cans in the three states noted.

"No impacted product remains in the market, and all recall activities in those markets are complete," the representative said.

A total of 13,152 cases of the mislabeled lemonade were recalled, according to the FDA's release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Each case contains 12 cartons of 12 cans of lemonade.

Minute Maid Zero Sugar, which is sweetened with aspartame, has zero grams of sugar, Coca-Cola's website states.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Conversely, Minute Maid Lemonade contains 28 grams of sugar per cup.

The FDA classified the incident as a "Class II" recall on Oct. 10.

A "Class II" recall is defined as "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA's website.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

It is less severe than a "Class I" recall, which means there is a "high likelihood" that the impacted product could cause serious injury or death.