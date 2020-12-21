Christy Carlson Romano's peppermint bark is a sweet (and cathartic) treat for the whole family

If 2020 is making you feel like you need to bash something to bits, Christy Carlson Romano suggests making a pan of peppermint bark.

"When you’re feeling a little bit aggressive… this is kind of fun," she tells Fox News while smashing a handful of candy canes. "Take out some holiday stress on it."

In the spirit of the season, actress and singer Romano — who is also helping to satiate our worldly cravings on her new series "Bucket List Bistro" — recently shared one of her holiday recipes with Fox News. And in addition to being a great stress reliever, it’s a fun project for the whole famiy.

"You could make this with kids pretty easily, and have a lot of fun doing it as well. My kids are just a little bit too young, but I think if you’ve got some chefs — baby chefs, kid chefs — they’ll probably like this."

Watch the video above (and follow the recipe below) to make your own pan of peppermint bark. Then, be sure to catch "Bucket List Bistro" on the Taste of FOX YouTube channel, or Hulu, for more fun and possibly cathartic recipes.

Ingredients:

12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

12 ounces white chocolate chips

1 teaspoon pure mint extract

3 candy canes, crushed

Directions:

Line a sheet pan or cookie sheet with parchment paper. Meanwhile, melt the semi-sweet chocolate chips according to package directions. When the chocolate is fully melted, stir in the peppermint extract, then use a spatula to carefully spread the chocolate over the parchment paper in an even layer. Set the sheet pan aside to cool, about 10 minutes to 1 hour. Repeat the melting process with the white chocolate, and pour over the semi-sweet chocolate layer*. Sprinkle with the crushed candy cane pieces, gently pressing the candy into the white chocolate. Set the sheet pan aside to set, about 1 hour. Gently peel the bark away from the parchment paper and cut it into slices or break into random pieces. Can be stored in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

*If the first layer of chocolate is completely set by the time you’re ready to spread the white chocolate, Romano suggests using a hair dryer to gently heat the first layer until the top is just "gooey" enough for the second layer to stick.