Chrissy Teigen leaves Outback Steakhouse waitress a $1,000 tip

After dining at an Outback Steakhouse in Ohio with some of her team and her daughter Luna, Chrissy Teigen left her waitress an insanely generous tip. Model, cookbook author, and mother Teigen tipped 21-year-old Mikayla Scott $1,000 on the receipt of her $193 meal.

“I was so nervous I was going to do something wrong,” the Outback waitress told Dayton.com. “People kept saying you are going to get a fat tip. I was like ‘Oh my god, praise the Lord.”

Scott told the publication that the 31-year-old Teigen, whose husband John Legend is an Ohio native, ordered a glass of pinot grigio and many appetizers, including the Steakhouse Quesadilla and one of the model’s well documented favorite menu items, the Bloomin’ Onion.For her main dish she enjoyed a crispy chicken sandwich.

Scott reportedly shared the tip with her co-workers and plans to use her share for car repairs.