Chocolate Easter bunny mocked on Twitter for 'suggestive' pose

A suggestive Easter treat sold at British retailer Marks and Spencer has caught the attention of social media users and become victim to rude comments online.

The milk chocolate "yoga bunny" is shaped like a small rabbit in the "downward dog" position — downward dog being a yoga position on all fours, with straight arms and legs, and is one of the most widely recognized yoga positions.

M&S launched the chocolate product for Easter, which falls on a later date than usual this year — April 21.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But sharp-tongued tweeters were quick to call out the mischievous product, which many implied had a sexual nature.

An account called Tiny Head posted a snap of the bunny with the caption: “Prayers for those of us who have to try and sell this product with a straight face appreciated.

“If you haven't yet seen the 'Yoga Bunny' egg M&S has brought out, unwillingly draw your attention to it…”

Meanwhile, another user named Mike wrote: “The M&S Yoga Bunny Easter egg is very ‘door’s on the latch, find me upstairs.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Amberoo replied: “Why do M&S always produce at least one suggestive Easter egg every year? Or is it just my mind ”

And Christian wrote: “It seems #JessicaRabbit’s gone a bit suggestive for #Easter!”

The official M&S Twitter account later replied to Christian, writing, "Suggestive? It's merely a bunny in the ‘downwards-facing dog’ yoga position, Christian!"

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.