Chipotle adds Miley Cyrus burrito to online menu after joining viral TikTok trend

The ‘Guac is Extra but so is Miley Burrito’ will be available for a limited time

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Now Miley Cyrus fans can order her favorite burrito at Chipotle

This week, the restaurant chain added a new menu item inspired by Cyrus’s preferred order: A veggie burrito with white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, romaine lettuce and guacamole.

Chipotle created the new burrito after it posted a video on TikTok asking the 28-year-old singer to comment on the clip. 

The video showed someone holding up a Chipotle burrito with the name “Miley” on it and the caption: “if miley cyrus comments we’ll make a miley burrito in our app.”

In response, Cyrus wrote: “only if you name it ‘the Guac is extra but so is Miley burrito’...”

By Wednesday afternoon, Chipotle announced on Twitter that the new burrito was available on the Chipotle app and online menu.

Chipotle announced on Wednesday that it will is offering a burrito inspired by Miley Cyrus's favorite order called "Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito.” (Chipotle)

According to the website, the “Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito” costs $8.75 and has 1,030 calories. The burrito will only be available for a limited time.

A Chipotle spokesperson told Fox News that the video was a way for the restaurant chain to join a recent trend on TikTok, where fans are asking Cyrus to help them make important life decisions. 

The trend has included people asking her to give them baby name suggestions and tattoo ideas. One couple even said they’ll get married if she commented on their video -- and she did.

Miley Cyrus inspired Chipotle's newest menu item after she commented on the restaurant chain's TikTok video. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

