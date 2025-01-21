Chicken noodle soup-flavored hard candy sells out at launch: 'Soup you can suck on'

There's a new way to consume chicken noodle soup this cold and flu season.

Progresso announced last week that it had released a hard-candy version of its chicken noodle soup called Soup Drops – and that the soup-flavored candies immediately sold out. But the company assured curious customers the candies would soon be coming back.

"Well, this is souper awkward … our Soup Drops sold out before we had the chance to tell you," Progresso said in an Instagram post on Jan. 16.

The company added that the Soup Drops would be restocked at 9 a.m. this Thursday on its website.

Progresso's "soup you can suck on" is billed as the "ultimate cold and flu season comfort," the company said in a Jan. 16 news release.

"We wanted to have some fun with cold and flu season and loved the idea of spoofing the warm coziness of Progresso Soup as a really memorable brand experience — hence, debuting our first-ever Progresso Soup Drops," MC Comings, vice president, business unit director for Progresso at General Mills, told Fox News Digital. General Mills is headquartered in Minneapolis.

Comings continued, "The viral chatter has us excited that people are in on the joke, while understanding nothing delivers comfort quite like a bowl of Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup."

The Soup Drops retail for $2.49, plus 99 cents shipping, the news release said. The 20-pack of Soup Drops comes packaged in "a can that looks just like the iconic Progresso Soup can," as well as a can of actual chicken noodle soup.

The candies "deliver the classic, hearty flavor of Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup in a format that will definitely SOUPrise fans — it's a convenient hard candy drop — reminding you of the comfort you can find in a bowl of Progresso Soup," the release said.

On its Instagram page, Progresso confirmed that the Soup Drops are neither vegetarian nor gluten-free.

The drops contain monosodium glutamate, powdered cooked chicken, natural and artificial flavor, chicken fat, palm oil, potassium chloride, spices and coloring, citric acid, disodium guanylate, disodium inosinate, caramel color and maltodextrin.

A peer-reviewed study by the University of Nebraska Medical Center first published in 1993 found that chicken soup is an effective treatment for colds.

Dr. Stephen Rennard, of the center's top scientists, put his wife's grandmother's chicken soup recipe to the test in a laboratory — and found that "there are ingredients in common foodstuffs that might have anti-inflammatory actions."