Chick-fil-A testing spicy chicken strips, biscuits in three new markets

Chick-fil-A is spicing up menus this spring by testing two hot new items in select markets.

Starting April 26, the chicken chain will expand an ongoing trial of two new spicy chicken dishes to Chicago, Tampa, Fla. and Central Texas, Chick-fil-A Inc. confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday. The Spicy Chick-n-Strips will come seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, offered as a three or four-strip entrée as well as a catering choice. The Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit will be feature two spicy, seasoned strips on a buttered biscuit and grace breakfast menus, the restaurant said.

Chick-fil-A connoisseurs may recall that the spicy strips and biscuit are currently being tested at participating restaurants in Arizona and Charlotte, N.C., and will continue to be offered there, a news release confirmed.

However, there’s a catch to the test. To make room for the new additions, Chick-fil-A is pulling three dishes – the Original Chick-n-Strips, Grilled Cool Wrap and Side Salad – from the five markets where the spicy selections are being offered.

In explaining the change, the fast food chain shared the following statement:

"Why so much change? Our goal is to serve quality food as efficiently as possible," Chick-fil-A said in the release. "For us to continue providing the food and service you know and love, we are testing this modified menu to see if it improves your experience in our restaurants."

Chick-fil-A did not disclose how long the spicy chicken strips and biscuit may be offered for in the three new markets.