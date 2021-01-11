Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fast Food
Published

How to get a free chocolate fudge brownie from Chick-fil-A this month

Chick-fil-A is starting the New Year on a sweet note

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Chick-Fil-A patrons bursting out in songVideo

Chick-Fil-A patrons bursting out in song

An a capella breaks out into song at a Nashville Chick-Fil-A

Oh fudge – there goes our New Year’s resolution diet.

Chick-fil-A is starting the New Year on a sweet note by giving away free brownies for the next two weeks.

From Monday through Jan. 23, the chicken-centric chain is offering complimentary Chocolate Fudge Brownies at 2,600 participating restaurants nationwide. Customers must be members of the Chick-fil-A One rewards program (which is also free to join) in order to score the freebie, and scan a coupon accessible through the Chick-fil-A app.

The chicken-centric chain is offering free Chocolate Fudge Brownies at 2,600 participating restaurants acorss the U.S. from Jan. 11 to Jan. 23.

The chicken-centric chain is offering free Chocolate Fudge Brownies at 2,600 participating restaurants acorss the U.S. from Jan. 11 to Jan. 23. (Chick-fil-A)

CHICK-FIL-A PLANS TO OPEN SECOND-EVER LOCATION IN MONTANA

The Chocolate Fudge Brownies are currently limited to one per account, and can be added to orders placed at the restaurant or for pickup.

According to a news release, Chick-fil-A is offering the steal of a deal simply to thank customers for their support.  

(Chick-fil-A)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Whether it’s a smile behind a cow print mask or a surprise treat, we’re always looking for ways to show our guests how much we appreciate them," said Kevin Purcer, senior director of customer digital experience. "We’re excited to add a little sweetness to our guest’s day."

The Chocolate Fudge Brownie hit the menu in fall 2020, introduced with a new hot coffee flavor for an anytime pick-me-up.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.