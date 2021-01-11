How to get a free chocolate fudge brownie from Chick-fil-A this month

Oh fudge – there goes our New Year’s resolution diet.

Chick-fil-A is starting the New Year on a sweet note by giving away free brownies for the next two weeks.

From Monday through Jan. 23, the chicken-centric chain is offering complimentary Chocolate Fudge Brownies at 2,600 participating restaurants nationwide. Customers must be members of the Chick-fil-A One rewards program (which is also free to join) in order to score the freebie, and scan a coupon accessible through the Chick-fil-A app.

The Chocolate Fudge Brownies are currently limited to one per account, and can be added to orders placed at the restaurant or for pickup.

According to a news release, Chick-fil-A is offering the steal of a deal simply to thank customers for their support.

"Whether it’s a smile behind a cow print mask or a surprise treat, we’re always looking for ways to show our guests how much we appreciate them," said Kevin Purcer, senior director of customer digital experience. "We’re excited to add a little sweetness to our guest’s day."

The Chocolate Fudge Brownie hit the menu in fall 2020, introduced with a new hot coffee flavor for an anytime pick-me-up.