Chick-fil-A debuts two new summer sips

Iced tea season just got sweeter.

Chick-fil-A is debuting its new Mango Passion Tea Lemonade and bringing back an old favorite as fast food and coffee chains across the country roll out new sips for summer.

The Mango Passion Tea Lemonade features unsweetened iced tea and mango syrup mixed with natural mango and passionfruit flavors. The cool drink will launch alongside the return of Chick-fil-A’s Peach Milkshake -- ice cream made with real peaches mixed in -- available for a limited time staring on June 29, the chain announced on its website Friday.

The Mango Passion Tea Lemonade is the chicken chain's first dip back into the seasonal beverage category since it launched Strawberry Passion Tea Lemonade last year. The Mango Passion Tea Lemonade is available in small and large servings starting at $1.99, and can be ordered via the Chick-fil-A app or by the gallon at restaurants.

The launch comes as a number of fast food and beverage chains roll out their summer offerings to keep customers refreshed even if summer plans are on ice during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starbucks revealed its new beverage lineup via its app so customers can order and get contactless pick up for drinks like its new Strawberry Acai Lemonade and Iced Pineapple Match beverage. And java competitor Dunkin introduced its Dunkin’ Refreshers, drinks under 200 calories made with iced green tea, flavored fruit concentrate and B vitamins in flavors like Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit.

Chick-fil-A, like hundreds of fast-food chains and full-service restaurants, has restructured its dining experience with health and safety in mind to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The chain put up plexiglass in front of registers to separate customers from workers and is encouraging contactless formers of ordering like its Chick-fil-A app, among other changes.