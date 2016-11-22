Chicago restaurant 'Grace' gets third Michelin star, Alinea keeps three-star status

The famed Michelin Guide has bumped up one Chicago restaurant to three-star status and given a new restaurant two stars.

The Michelin Guide Chicago 2015 goes on sale Wednesday.

Grace in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood received three stars, which is the maximum rating. The chef is Curtis Duffy. Also in Chicago, Grant Achatz's (AK'-ets) Alinea maintained its three-star rating.

The restaurant 42 Grams got two stars. It's been open for less than a year.

Michael Ellis is the Michelin Guide's international director. He says Chicago is one of the most dynamic and exciting places to dine.

Overall, two dozen Chicago restaurants received one star or more.

Michelin guides are considered among the premier ratings of the restaurant world. Anonymous inspectors award stars based on several criteria, including quality of ingredients.