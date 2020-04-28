Chicago brewery uses ice cream truck-inspired van to sell beer amid coronavirus shutdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As companies continue to alter their business practices to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic, one brewery in Chicago has seemingly taken a unique approach. According to reports, it’s taken a cue from the ice cream truck industry.

While the state of Illinois has allowed liquor stores to remain open, bars and brewery showrooms have had to close down, forcing these businesses to find other ways to serve their customers. Goose Island Beer Co. is still serving customers through delivery orders, Eater Chicago reported.

In order to reach customers, Goose Island has a black van driving around Chicago with the brewery's phone number displayed on the side. The vehicle also displays the message: “Want beer right now?”

Customers can call the number and order drinks, which the van will then deliver to them. While it’s not the same exact business model as an ice cream truck, the van reportedly plays ice cream truck music to attract people’s attention.

According to customers who posted about their experiences on Reddit, the van will not sell beer directly to people on the street. Instead, orders have to be placed through the brewery or the brewery’s app, at which point the van will complete the order.

While Goose Island appears to be making the best of the situation, the beer industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shutdowns and lockdown orders.

Fox News recently reported that millions of gallons of beer stuck in stadiums, concert halls, restaurants, bars and other establishments shut down due to the outbreak are starting to go stale. Millions of gallons of beer are also stuck in warehouses, where it is unlikely to be sold before it goes bad.