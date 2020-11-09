Chef reveals menu of Kamala Harris victory dinner at Delaware restaurant: 'It was very last-minute'

This dinner party made history.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her family celebrated Saturday's historic turn of events over a simple and savory meal of burrata, braised short ribs, grilled salmon and rice pilaf, the chef who prepared the meal told Fox News.

The victory meal was celebrated at Krazy Kat's Restaurant at the Inn at Montchanin Village in Wilmington, Del., where executive chef Dan Tagle was tasked with whipping up a meal for around 30 people without knowing the guest of honor would be the next vice president of the U.S., and only moments after she gave her acceptance speech at the nearby Chase Center.

“It was very last-minute. We hammered out a menu on a moment's notice,” Tagle, who is on his third stint working at the restaurant, told Fox News Monday of a call he got from one of Harris’ advisers requesting a celebratory meal on Saturday night.

KAMALA HARRIS MAKES HISTORY AS FIRST FEMALE, BLACK VICE PRESIDENT

Tagle says the team requested salmon, and he improvised the rest. Appetizers included a farm-to-table apple and pear burrata salad, and among the mains were halibut, braised short ribs, asparagus, beef tenderloin with a port wine sauce, rice pilaf and deviled eggs.

Delaware News Journal was first to report the historic meal.

“We see flashing lights, secret service, state police, Wilmington police galore and five minutes after that we got a phone call that she [Harris] was here,” Tagle recalled. “Before I could say anything else, she was already introducing me to the group. Right away I spotted Kamala Harris and I was like, ‘Holy crap she’s really here.'"

Tagle, 43, a Delaware native who has cooked for a medley of politicians and celebrities throughout his career, said he doesn’t usually get starstruck, but meeting Harris hit particularly close to home because he has three daughters who look up to her.

“She took the time to give a little speel about everything and personally thanked me, which blew me away. I said, ‘My daughters are super huge supporters of you. They’re going to lose it when they found out daddy met Kamala Harris,” Tagle said.

Harris posed for a photo with Tagle fresh off her victory speech, still in her white suit jacket with a white silk pussy-bow blouse, both symbolic fashion symbols of women’s rights.

“She’s super down-to-earth. I don’t get star-struck, but this one kind of got me. Being that I have three girls, I taught them you can be anything you want you just have to work for it. Her proving what I’ve been teaching is possible is huge. It was very special,” Tagle said.

Earlier that night, Harris spoke directly to young girls and all women watching at home in her victory speech when she said, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.”

The 56-year-old California senator, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, celebrated an evening of history-making firsts, including being elected as the first Black vice president and first South Asian vice president.

Turns out that those victories were sweet enough for the evening — Tagle said Harris’ camp didn't order dessert.

"Spirits were extremely high. Everybody was happy," Tagle said of the energy in the room Saturday night. "Relief is probably the one word I would use to sum it up."